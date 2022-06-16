SBK Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

