SBK Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.