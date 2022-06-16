SC US Ttgp LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 0.7% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 0.13% of Airbnb worth $142,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Airbnb stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.67. 196,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.20 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

