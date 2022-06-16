Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of SMIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 26,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,704. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.36%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

