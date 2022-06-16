Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 127,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.54.

