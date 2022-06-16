Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Increased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 2,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,335. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01.

