Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $199,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 16,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,767. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

