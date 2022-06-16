Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $86,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. 4,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,489. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

