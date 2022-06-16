Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Visionary Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $64,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

