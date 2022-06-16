SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 777,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.24.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

