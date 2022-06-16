Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.25.

SMG stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $198.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

