SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.79

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 105165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $1,793,474 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.