Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,872,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 2,305,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Shares of SECYF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SECYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

