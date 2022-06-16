Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Carrie Smith Cox Acquires 130,000 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at $244,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SELB stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

