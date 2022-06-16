SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 198,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 74,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,585. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

