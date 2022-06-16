Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.29. 100,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,422. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

