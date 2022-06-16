Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,803 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

