Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.57. 133,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

