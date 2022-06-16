Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

NYSE:LOW traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.76. 234,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,564. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

