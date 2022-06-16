Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $93,657,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded down $17.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $582.04. 16,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,492. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.