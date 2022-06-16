Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,662 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,468,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

