Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,215 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $465.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

