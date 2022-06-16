Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

