ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Acquires $153,200.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after buying an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,537,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

