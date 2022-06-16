Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 25.2%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 439.9% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

