Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Declines By 22.1%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $14,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 628,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

