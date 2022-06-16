Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Grows By 39.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 704.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

