Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Decreases By 32.1%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 231,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,655. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,608.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,844,093.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 342,525 shares of company stock worth $725,478 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

