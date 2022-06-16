Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rises By 29.5%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,353,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 1,045,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $619.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

