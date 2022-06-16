Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Drops By 34.5%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDF traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 14,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

