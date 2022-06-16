Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Declines By 21.5%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,312.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DCYHF remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

