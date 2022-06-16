Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 30.7%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 950,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Dogness has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOGZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter valued at $8,188,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dogness (International) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

