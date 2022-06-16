Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Decreases By 28.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $225,000.

EVN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 139,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

