Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 35.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETO opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

