Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Rises By 46.4%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enel Américas stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 384,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,029. Enel Américas has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enel Américas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

