Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Grows By 42.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

QQXT traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

