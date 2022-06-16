Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rises By 30.1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.