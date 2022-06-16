Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Drops By 24.9%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,307. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 90.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 744.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

