Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Grows By 40.9%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 210,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

KAVL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,348. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

