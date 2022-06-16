Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Declines By 33.4%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS LLKKF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,243. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

