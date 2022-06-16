Short Interest in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Expands By 42.9%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

JMAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,855. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

