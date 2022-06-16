Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Decreases By 23.6%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $230,973,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 288,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

