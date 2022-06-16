Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Grows By 30.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 306,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

