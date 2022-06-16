Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Rises By 58.6%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NPSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Naspers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Naspers has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.