Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declines By 18.2%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 592,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 290,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 221,837 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE NBXG traded down 0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting 9.37. 313,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of 11.25. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 9.30 and a 12-month high of 20.76.
