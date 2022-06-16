Short Interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Decreases By 17.9%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 14,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 3,466,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,880. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $377.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.27%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,608,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,641 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

