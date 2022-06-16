Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Drops By 33.1%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

