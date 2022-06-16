Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Drops By 18.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 131,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,296,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,351,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.