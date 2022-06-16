Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Rises By 37.3%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

In other Paragon 28 news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE:FNA remained flat at $$16.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,840. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

