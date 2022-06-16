Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Decreases By 21.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.8 days.
PKIUF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.
Shares of Parkland stock remained flat at $$28.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
