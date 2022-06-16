Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Decreases By 21.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.8 days.

PKIUF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of Parkland stock remained flat at $$28.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

